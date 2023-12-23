Final Opportunity To Engage: Hibertec Hosts Exclusive Webinar As Republic Campaign Concludes

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Introducing the world's first truly wildfire-proof homes.

Culver City, CA, Dec. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The concluding phase of HiberTec's equity crowdfunding campaign on Republic is approaching. The company has announced an exclusive webinar scheduled for January 5th at 1:30 pm PST. This event serves as a final call for potential investors and stakeholders. Attendees will gain deep insights into their groundbreaking wildfire-proof homes.



Key Highlights of the Upcoming Webinar:



Unique opportunity to hear directly from HiberTec's Founder and CEO, Holden Forrest. The discussion will offer unparalleled perspectives on HiberTec's transformative potential.

Delve into the vast market opportunities awaiting HiberTec's innovative technology. Final Q&A Session: The event will culminate in an engaging Q&A segment. Attendees can seek clarifications on HiberTec's technology, market strategies, and growth plans.

Individuals eager to participate and make a meaningful impact are encouraged to act promptly. Slots for the webinar are limited. For registration and further details, interested parties are directed to register here



-p> CONTACT: Holden Forrest CEO HiberTec Homes holden-at-hibertec