No Construction & Demolition Work Among Restrictions As GRAP-III Imposed In Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Saturday said that in view of the problem of increasing pollution in Delhi, it has been decided to implement the restrictions of Phase-III of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi.

Addressing a press conference, Rai said that construction and demolition work have been banned. Also, the operation of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel LMVs (4-wheelers) has been banned.

"During winters, the air slows down. When there's a change in meteorological conditions, the airspeed decreases, and due to the drop in temperature, pollution in Delhi increases. Due to this the AQI of Delhi and NCR go above 400, which is the severe category. Therefore, the CQAM held a meeting yesterday and issued an order that the third phase of GRAP should be implemented," said Rai.

Rai further said that as per the order of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CQAM), it has been decided to implement the restrictions of Phase-III of GRAP in Delhi.

"A strong monitoring system has been prepared for its implementation. Teams of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and Revenue will continuously inspect the construction and demolition sites. Some departments are being exempted from the ban on construction and demolition but they will have to follow the guidelines issued for construction and demolition," said Rai.

"The ban on the operation of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel LMVs (4 wheelers) has been implemented, if anyone violates it, a fine will be imposed under the Motor Vehicle Act-1988," said Rai.

The Minister further said that railway stations, metros, airports, construction and demolition sites related to national security, inter-state bus stands, hospitals, roads and highways, flyovers, electricity, sewer lines, and sanitation projects will be exempted from this ban.

"Along with this, the interior work which is going on inside Delhi, such as plumbing work, electrical fitting work, and furniture work will be exempted," said Rai.

"Boring, drilling, excavation, and stuffing are strictly prohibited on construction and demolition sites. There will be a complete restriction on all structural construction activities, including building activities. The act of demolishing will be prohibited," said Rai.

"At construction and demolition sites, loading and unloading will be prohibited. The movement of raw materials, including manuals and flights, will be prohibited. Vehicle movement on dirt roads will be prohibited. Cutting of floor materials, stones, tiles, and other construction materials will all be prohibited, as well as any grinding operations," Rai added.

