Rutland Barracks/ DUI, DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B4008027

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Hall

STATION: Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-773- 9101

DATE/TIME: 12/15/2023 @ 1459 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sugar Hollow Road, Pittsford, VT

VIOLATION: DUI, DLS

ACCUSED: Jeffrey Larock

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/15/2023 at approximately 1459 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland barracks, along with officers from the Brandon Police Department were notified of a single vehicle off the roadway on Sugar Hollow Road in Pittsford, VT. Troopers identified the operator as Jeffrey Larock. During the crash investigation, Larock displayed signs of impairment, and it was determined he was operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and operating with a criminally suspended license in the State of Vermont. Larock was subsequently arrested for DUI and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing. Larock was released with a citation to answer for the charge of DUI, and driving with a suspended license at the Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/18/2023

COURT: Rutland

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NO

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.