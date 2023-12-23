MOUNTRAX Unveils Exclusive Christmas Sale On Foot Massager

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- MOUNTRAX Unveils Exclusive Christmas Sale on Foot MassagerElevate the Holiday Season savings with a special 20% off discount code on MOUNTRAX products.MOUNTRAX, a leader in promoting healthy lifestyles, is happy to announce its exclusive Christmas Sale, offering a 20% discount on a carefully curated range of massaging products. This Christmas sale will provide customers the perfect opportunity to embrace the festive spirit with the gift of well-being.The star of this Christmas Sale is MOUNTRAX's signature Foot Massager Machine with Heat, designed to keep individuals and their loved ones warm and comfortable during the holiday season and throughout the year. This in-demand product has earned acclaim, with 1,721 high ratings on Amazon, solidifying its status as a go-to gift."At MOUNTRAX, quality counts. We demand that every product we offer meets our high standards for superior healthy lifestyle choices," remarked a spokesperson at MOUNTRAX.The Foot Massager Machine with Heat, available in black, blue, gray, and white, boasts a deep kneading Shiatsu massage with nine patterns, including three kneading intensities, three air compression intensities, and adjustable heating up to 122°F. Suitable for feet up to a men's size 12, this massager alleviates foot pain caused by plantar fasciitis, neuropathy, muscle tension, and foot fatigue.The massager is designed for ultimate comfort, featuring two independent rolling heads, numerous small massage heads, and low-noise air compression. Users can customize their experience with a built-in timer offering 15 and 30-minute intervals controlled through a touch panel or the included remote.As part of the exclusive Christmas Sale, shoppers can unlock a 20% discount by using the code H5NWW2KV when ordering on Amazon during Christmas.MOUNTRAX encourages individuals to take advantage of this opportunity to invest in their well-being or surprise loved ones with the gift of relaxation. The Christmas Sale extends beyond the Foot Massager Machine, encompassing MOUNTRAX's entire range, including the scalp massager and heated eye mask.To learn more about MOUNTRAX's Christmas Sale and explore the complete range of massaging products, visit MOUNTRAX on Amazon.ABOUT MOUNTRAXMOUNTRAX inspires healthy lifestyles with a carefully curated range of medspa products including their signature foot massager, scalp massager, and heated eye mask.

Mountrax Foot Massager