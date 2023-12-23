Preipo Global's Leading IP Law Firm To Guide Strategic Financial Partnership Search For Scaling The 'Preipo' Brand

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) PreIPO to Issue Over 12 Jurisdictional Licenses of its AI-Powered/Web3-Enabled Fintech & SaaS Platform to Select Preeminent Financial Institutions Worldwide

ABU DHABI, ARAB EMIRATES / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2023 / PreIPO Global ("PreIPO®"), in coordination with Testudo Trust LLC ("Testudo") the Licensor of the PreIPO brand, has retained Mark Leonardo, Deputy Chair, Intellectual Property Department / Boston of Nutter McClennen & Fish LLP to lead its global search for a strategic financial partner to collaborate on issuing over 12 jurisdictional licenses of its AI-Powered Fintech & SaaS Platform to select preeminent financial institutions worldwide.



John Mattera of Testudo remarked, "Testudo Trust LLC is committed to fostering the growth and global reach of PreIPO, ensuring it remains at the forefront of financial technology innovation."

The portfolio of IP includes PreIPO® and a comprehensive portfolio of registered trademarks and trademarks in the United States, United Kingdom, and 27 European Union countries, with many more in process, which when taken together is valued between $50M-$90M pre-revenue.

David Grzan of PreIPO stated, "Our collaboration with Nutter Law is a strategic step towards expanding PreIPO's influence in the global fintech market."

PreIPO® plans to issue over 12 jurisdictional licenses of its AI-Powered/Web3-Enabled Fintech & SaaS Platform to preeminent financial institutions worldwide through Nutter Law starting in January of 2024. Nutter will manage a global search and RFP campaign to secure a strategic financial partner to collaborate with PreIPO® to roll out jurisdictional licenses of the PreIPO® Fintech Platform.

Mark Leonardo of Nutter commented, "Nutter is excited to finally lead with PreIPO in this groundbreaking endeavor, aiming to reshape the landscape of financial technology and services."

The Platform will have the capability to trade primary and secondary private market securities and alternative investments that benefit both Issuers and Investors around the world. Furthermore, with the added advantages of PreIPO Intelli®, PreIPO UniversityTM, PreIPO Dataroom-as-a-ServiceTM, and PreIPO LabsTM both Issuers and Investors will benefit from the improved efficiencies, added transparency, and unprecedented democratization that PreIPO® brings to the capital formation process.

Targeted jurisdictions include the United States, Great Britain, Switzerland, Germany, France, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, India, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and Mexico.

About:



About Testudo Trust: Testudo Trust LLC is an innovative entity focused on licensing and managing valuable intellectual properties, particularly in the financial technology sector.

About PreIPO: PreIPO is a pioneering company at the intersection of AI and Web3, dedicated to revolutionizing fintech and SaaS platforms for global financial institutions. About Nutter: Nutter McClennen & Fish LLP is a leading law firm known for its expertise in intellectual property and its commitment to helping clients navigate complex legal landscapes in the technology and financial sectors.

