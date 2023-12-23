Ukraine Mulling Electronic Notifications To Invite Men To Military Draft Offices

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Defense is looking into the possibility of notifying men of draft age about the need to report to the conscription offices through electronic messages.

That's according to Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Ukrinform reports, referring to Ukraine's public broadcaster Suspilne .

"We have analyzed various databases. We will decide how to account for this data. Is this a conscript, a military serviceman, or already a veteran? After accounting is complete, (we will see – ed.) whether a certain category of men be subject to military draft at all or not. So it is a huge mechanism, which must be discussed step by step," said Umerov.

At the same time, the minister said that Ukrainian men now staying abroad will also be receiving such electronic notifications.

"If we do make a decision on categories, we will send invitations to everyone," Suspilne quotes the Minister of Defense as saying.

Umerov added that the Ministry is working on technical solutions to make the process civilized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, in an interview with Bild, Welt, and Politico, said Ukraine's government wished that all male Ukrainians of conscription age currently staying abroad report to army recruitment offices. Later, the Defense Ministry's press service, commenting on Umerov's statement to foreign media, noted that the minister called on all citizens of Ukraine to join the Armed Forces, wherever they are.