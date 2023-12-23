Ukrainian Rail Carrier Launches Christmas Express Retro Train

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukraine's state-run rail operator, is launching in Kyiv and Lviv a festive Christmas Express campaign, offering tickets for a retro steam train involving a Christmas show.

That's according to Ukrzaliznytsia's press service , Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that 30% of the seats on the express train were provided free of charge to the children of killed and wounded company workers and military, as well as to other social categories.

"All tickets for 20 steam train voyages were sold out at record speed. In Kyiv, it was less than an hour. This shows that Ukrainians crave for positive emotions and wonders, so the railway delivers holidays on schedule, first of all, to those children who need this holiday the most," said Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, head of the operator's passenger department.

The company's partners that contributed to making the campaign available to various vulnerable categories of passengers include the Howard Buffett Foundation, Save Ukraine Charity, MHP Foundation, Milk Bar, Gemini, Toy-Toy Trade, and UNICEF.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukrposhta national postal service jointly with Ukrzaliznytsia launched the Christmas Mail project for Ukraine's defenders.