Kyiv Region's Authorities Donating 500 FPV Drones To Army Units

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kyiv region's administration will hand over the first batch of 500 FPV drones to the military of the 72nd Brigade of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

That's according to the administration chief, Ruslan Kravchenko , who reported the news via Facebook.

"Five hundred FPV drones. This is the first batch that the Kyiv region purchased for the military from the 72nd Brigade. We will hand them over to our defenders in the coming days," the report reads.

Kravchenko noted that, in total, the administration will purchase 1,000 such drones, which "will help our defenders in the East destroy Russian invaders even more effectively."

The official added that the military was supposed to receive the drones two weeks ago, but the previous supplier breached the deadlines and failed to meet technical requirements as only 70 units had arrived out of 1,000, and even those even were unfit for service.

"Despite this, we found a way out of the situation because we cannot leave our guys without the necessary equipment. It will be loud and hot for the enemy during Christmas and New Year's holidays," Kravchenko emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 53 military units of Ukraine's Defense Forces received 10,000 FPV drones purchased for money from a fundraiser launched by United24, Come Back Alive, and monobank.