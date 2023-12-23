99 Journalists Killed In Israeli War On Gaza, Says Media Office

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec 23 (Petra) -- A Palestinian journalist, Mohammad Khalifeh, was killed in an Israeli air strike on his family home in Nusseirat refugee camp in Central Gaza on saturday, bringing to 99 the number of media personnel who were killed since the war on Gaza began on October 7, the government media office in Gaza said.The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists has said in a report that the first ten weeks of the Israeli war were the bloodiest ever for journalists, with 68 media workers, most of them Palestinians, targeted.The report stated that the committee is particularly concerned about a clear pattern of targeting journalists and their families by the Israeli army, adding that it will continue to investigate the circumstances of targeting all journalists.However, it said its efforts in Gaza have been hampered by the destruction of large areas and the killing of journalists' family members, who are often a key source for investigators.