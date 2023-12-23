10 State Universities In Bengal To Turn Headless From Monday

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Dec 23 (IANS) As many as 10 state universities in West Bengal, including the iconic University of Calcutta, will be headless again from Monday as the terms of the interim vice-chancellors there, who were appointed by Governor C.V. Ananda Bose, will come to an end on that day.

Besides the Calcutta University, the nine other universities are Kazi Nazrul University, Kanyashree University, West Bengal State University, Sidho-Kanho-Birsha University, Bankura University, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Education University, Diamond Harbour University and Sanskrit College & University.

Academicians believe that with this latest development, these 10 universities will witness further disruption of regular activities.

“As it is, there are constant tussles between the education department and the universities, as the state government is not ready to recognise the decision-making authorities of the interim heads.

"The state government is not even willing to allow the interim vice-chancellors to convene important meetings like those of the working committee, senate or syndicate,” said an insider from the Calcutta University.

He pointed out that the fate of these universities will be further uncertain since as per a recent order of the Supreme Court, the Governor will not be able to re-appointment any interim vice-chancellor or announce replacement without consulting the education department.

Observers feel that even if the Governor takes any initiative for appointing interim vice-chancellors after consultation with the education department, it is unlikely that the latter will endorse the Governor's choice for the posts.

“At the same time, it is quite unsure when these universities will get their permanent vice-chancellors. As of now, the future seems to be quite uncertain,” the insider said.

