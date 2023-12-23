Chhattisgarh CM, His Deputies Meet PM Modi In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital along with his two deputies.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, "Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Vishnu Deo Sai, along with Deputy CMs, Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

The three Chhattisgarh leaders then also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Shah in a post on X said: "Gave my best wishes to Sai, Sao and Sharma here today. The hopes and expectations with which the people of Chhattisgarh have elected the BJP government in the state, I am confident that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi you will definitely fulfill them and take the culture of the state and the pride of Chhattisgarh Mahatari to newer heights."

The Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and his two deputies then also met and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

After meeting the top leaders, Sai speaking to the media said: "We have come here for the first time after taking oath and today we met Prime Minister Modi, Vice President Dhankhar, Home Minister."

He said that everyone has given him guidance.

He said that the development work remained stalled in Chhattisgarh for the last five years but now a double-engine government has been formed.

"The people have made BJP victorious and now all the stalled development works will be completed rapidly," the Chief Minister added.

