Napoli Victor Osimhen Extends Contract Till 2026: Club


12/23/2023 9:22:37 AM

Milan: Nigerian international forward Victor Osimhen has signed a contract extension with Napoli until 2026, the Serie A champions announced on Saturday.

"Victor and Napoli together until 2026," said Napoli on social media, alongside a picture of Premier League target Osimhen signing the new deal alongside club owner Aurelio De Laurentiis.

