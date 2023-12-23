Jordan, Qatar Urge Immediate End To Israeli Aggression Against Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Doha, Dec 23 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, and Qatari Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Saturday held talks on ways to stop the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.The ministers stressed the need to immediately halt the aggression and the killing and destruction in Gaza, which, they warned risked expanding the conflict.They also stressed the need for the UN Security Council to adopt a binding resolution for an immediate ceasefire and the entry of enough and sustained humanitarian aid to all parts of Gaza.Safadi and Sheikh Mohammad warned against the catastrophic repercussions of the ongoing depriveation of Palestinians of food, water and medicine, and the collapse of the health infrastructure, which portends a health catastrophe and the spread of diseases among Gazans, who have been under Israeli siege in overcrowded shelters that lack minimum necessities.They condemned the displacement of about 1.9 million Palestinians, more than two-thirds of Gaza's population, and reiterated their rejection of displacement inside or outside the Palestinian territories as a war crime.During their meeting, which was part of ongoing coordination between the two countries, the ministers said they would oppose any future proposal to separate Gaza from the West Bank and East Jerusalem.They warned that there will be no comprehensive security and stability in the region without ending the occupation and realizing an independent, sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital on the lines of June 4, 1967, based on the two-state solution, and in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and accredited terms of reference as the only path to achieve just and comprehensive peace.The ministers also warned of the far right Israeli government's agendas as it pursues its aggression that systematically destroys Gaza to prevent the return of its people to their homes and lead to the military re-occupation of large parts of the enclave.The Israeli government, they pointed out, also wants to enflame the situation in the West Bank and East Jerusalem and open a war front with Lebanon to prolong its term in office.The ministers also condemned illegal Israeli measures in Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian holy sites as well as in Bethlehem, as a flagrant violation of the right to freedom of worship, noting that a majority of Muslims and Christians in Palestine are being deprived of that right.Safadi and Sheikh Mohammad agreed to continue to work together in coordination with Arab "brothers" and the international community to stop the aggression and bring sufficient and immediate humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.