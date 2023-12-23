Egypt: President El-Sisi Speaks With The President Of Iran

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi.
The Iranian President extended congratulations to President El-Sisi on his re-election as President of Egypt in the recent presidential election. President El-Sisi appreciated this valued gesture. The phone call also tackled developments in the Gaza Strip, and the two Presidents followed-up on discussions to address the outstanding issues between the two countries.
