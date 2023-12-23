UNIVO Education Strengthens Its Leadership Team, Appoints Abhik Bhattacharyya As CHRO

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 21 December 2023: UNIVO Education, Indiaâ€TMs leading online higher education company, strengthens its leadership team with the appointment of Abhik Bhattacharyya as its Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). This key appointment reflects UNIVO\'s dedication to maintaining its leadership status in the dynamic online higher education landscape.



In his new role, Abhik will lead the HR strategy, talent management and culture transformation at UNIVO. His extensive experience spans large-scale change management, mergers and acquisitions, employee value proposition, analytics and HR governance.



Abhik Bhattacharyya brings in an impressive 22 years of rich and diverse HR expertise, having championed a data-driven approach to organizational effectiveness across various industries including EdTech, Telecom, Hospitality, Healthcare, and Manufacturing.



Prior to joining UNIVO, Abhik held the position of Senior Director HR at UNext Learning and has held significant roles at Manipal Global Education, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Communication, Tata Teleservices, and Park Hotels. He embarked on his professional journey as a Senior Officer - Personnel at Hindustan Motors Limited in 2000.



Siddharth Banerjee, CEO of UNIVO Education, commented, \'At UNIVO Education, we are charting an extraordinary story of sustainable growth and innovation. Abhik\'s extensive experience, coupled with his forward-thinking approach, aligns well with our strategic vision. His leadership is not just an addition but a catalyst, essential for guiding our organization through this crucial era of expansion and transformation. We\'re excited for the synergy his presence will bring to our journey ahead.â€



He further underscored the pivotal role Abhik will play in driving transformative change and fostering innovative practices within the HR domain, a move that is anticipated to significantly enrich UNIVO\'s trajectory towards sustained success. â€œHaving Abhik on our team marks a significant milestone in our journey. His expertise and vision are integral as we continue to break new ground in our mission to democratize online higher education.â€ he added.



Speaking on his appointment, Abhik Bhattacharyya commented, â€œIt\'s an honour to join UNIVO Education at this exciting juncture. I\'m committed to enhancing our growth and success by embedding a culture of innovation and excellence in our HR practices. UNIVO Education\'s recent announcement to double its workforce in FY2023-24, coupled with the inauguration of a new Bangalore office dedicated to technology and sales, underscores the company\'s steadfast dedication to innovation and expansive growth.\"





UNIVO is a leading online higher education company, working as a strategic partner for top-tier educational institutions and universities across India, the Middle East, and Africa. Their services encompass program development and delivery, market expansion and development, as well as holistic student success and support. The company has established a long-term partnership through a strategic and financial investment by AVENU, the number one global provider of educational services supporting universities and transnational learners. It is also a leader in the market of student acquisition by way of digital and offline marketing.

