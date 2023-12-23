Everdime Technologies Inc. Successfully Completes A Public Company Spin-Off

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, December 23, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Everdime Technologies Inc, a leading strategic investor specializing in web 3 and AI technology startups, headquartered in Sheridan, Wyoming, is pleased to announce the successful completion of the spin-off of Rogue Station Companies Inc ("RGST"). This strategic initiative reaffirms Everdime's unwavering commitment to the dynamic domains of AI and blockchain technology.



In December 2021, Everdime Technologies Inc initiated the acquisition of Rogue Station Companies Inc. (RGST), laying the foundation for transformative developments within the technology, AI and Web3. As of October 2023, RGST has been seamlessly spun out of Everdime Technologies Inc, assuming the role of an independent entity under new leadership.



Mr. Sandor Miklos, CEO of Everdime Technologies Inc, conveyed his enthusiasm regarding the spin-off, affirming, "I am delighted to announce the successful completion of the RGST spin-off. Everdime Technologies Inc is primed to embark on an exciting journey, collaborating with exceptional enterprises and visionary leaders. We remain resolutely committed to pursuing strategic investments in the promising realms of AI and blockchain, thereby shaping the future of technology."



Key Points:



Strategic Vision: Everdime Technologies Inc's strategic investment approach in web 3 and AI technology startups remains the cornerstone of its mission, dedicated to propelling innovation and progress.



Global Presence: Headquartered in Sheridan, Wyoming, Everdime Technologies Inc maintains a global outlook while operating from its roots.



Milestone Acquisition: The acquisition of Rogue Station Companies Inc. in December 2021 and its subsequent spin-off in October 2023 served as a pivotal milestone, setting the stage for future growth through acquisitions and strategic investments.



Continuous Growth: Everdime Technologies Inc remains unwavering in its pursuit of strategic investments within the AI and blockchain spheres, further reinforcing its dedication to cutting-edge technologies.



Everdime Technologies Inc is an organization distinguished by an exceptional pool of talent, boasting expertise in finance, technology, AI, and blockchain, all underpinning its commitment to fostering innovation.



