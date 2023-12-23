Azerbaijan Announces Number Of Notices To Be Printed For Upcoming Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Voters will be
informed about the place and time of voting in Azerbaijan, Deputy
Chairman of the Central Election Commission Rovzat Gasimov said at
a meeting of the CEC, Trend reports.
He noted that in this regard the text, form, quantity and
procedure for preparing notices to inform voters about the place
and time of voting have been approved.
Over six million notices will be printed, the official
explained.
After discussion, the relevant document was put to a vote and
approved.
On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev signed a decree on holding early presidential election in
Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.
