Azerbaijan Announces Number Of Notices To Be Printed For Upcoming Presidential Election


12/23/2023 9:16:10 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Voters will be informed about the place and time of voting in Azerbaijan, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission Rovzat Gasimov said at a meeting of the CEC, Trend reports.

He noted that in this regard the text, form, quantity and procedure for preparing notices to inform voters about the place and time of voting have been approved.

Over six million notices will be printed, the official explained.

After discussion, the relevant document was put to a vote and approved.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding early presidential election in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.

