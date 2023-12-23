Azerbaijan Reveals Growth In Number Of Citizens Wishing To Run For Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The number of
people wishing to run for the presidential election in Azerbaijan
has reached 15 people, the Central Election Commission (CEC)
Chairman Mazahir Panahov said at a meeting of the CEC, Trend reports.
Will be updated
