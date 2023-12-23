               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Reveals Growth In Number Of Citizens Wishing To Run For Presidential Election


12/23/2023 9:16:10 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The number of people wishing to run for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has reached 15 people, the Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairman Mazahir Panahov said at a meeting of the CEC, Trend reports.

Will be updated

Search