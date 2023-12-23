International Organizations Ignored Idps' Voting Problem During Occupation - CEC Chairman

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The Central
Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan informed international
organizations about the problem related to the voting of IDPs, but
not a single international organization raised this issue, the CEC
Chairman Mazahir Panahov said at the commission's meeting, Trend reports.
“International organizations inquired about our problems, but
since we each time informed that the problem affects IDPs, they
stopped asking us about it," Panahov reminded.
"In the notification that will be sent to citizens who will vote
for the first time in the liberated territories in the early
presidential election, we will place an additional point, which
fully complies with the requirements of the law,” he added.
On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev signed a decree on holding early presidential election in
Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.
