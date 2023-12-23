               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Many Requests Come From Those Wishing To Vote In Azerbaijan's Shusha, Khankendi - CEC


12/23/2023 9:16:09 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Many letters have come from those wishing to vote in Azerbaijan's Shusha and Khankendi, the Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairman Mazahir Panahov said at the CEC meeting, Trend reports.

He explained that in this regard, voters - former IDPs appealed to him.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding early presidential election in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN23122023000187011040ID1107651259

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search