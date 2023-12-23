Many Requests Come From Those Wishing To Vote In Azerbaijan's Shusha, Khankendi - CEC

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Many letters have come from those wishing to vote in Azerbaijan's Shusha and Khankendi, the Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairman Mazahir Panahov said at the CEC meeting, Trend reports.

He explained that in this regard, voters - former IDPs appealed to him.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding early presidential election in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel