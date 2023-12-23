Many Requests Come From Those Wishing To Vote In Azerbaijan's Shusha, Khankendi - CEC

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Many letters
have come from those wishing to vote in Azerbaijan's Shusha and
Khankendi, the Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairman Mazahir
Panahov said at the CEC meeting, Trend reports.
He explained that in this regard, voters - former IDPs appealed
to him.
On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev signed a decree on holding early presidential election in
Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.
