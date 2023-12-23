Turkmenistan Establishes Interdepartmental Commission For Aviation Security

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. President of
Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov signed a decree on the
establishment of an interdepartmental commission on civil aviation
safety, approving the composition of the new commission and its
regulations, Trend reports.
This decision is aimed at preventing illegal interference in the
activities of the country's civil aviation and coordinating actions
in this direction.
As Mammetkhan Chakiyev, Director of the Agency for Transport and
Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan,
said, presenting the document at a government meeting, on December
22, in accordance with the Turkmen Air Code, the law 'on vehicle
safety', as well as with the standards, experience and practices of
the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), work was
carried out to ensure high the level of safety, stability and
efficiency of flights, the preparation of regulations in this
area.
Turkmenistan is actively improving its civil aviation
infrastructure, moving forward with many significant
achievements.
This includes the modernization and expansion of airports, the
renewal of the aviation fleet, and the conclusion of international
agreements to strengthen air links and stimulate the tourism
industry.
