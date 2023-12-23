Azerbaijani MFA Begins Work On Compatriots' Voting Abroad - CEC Chairman

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The Azerbaijani
Ministry of Foreign Affairs has begun work related to the voting of
compatriots living abroad, the Central Election Commission (CEC)
Chairman Mazahir Panahov said at the CEC meeting, Trend reports.
He noted that citizens living abroad must be included in the
voter list at the country's diplomatic mission closest to them.
“They can also contact us so that we can connect them with the
diplomatic mission,” Panahov added.
On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev signed a decree on holding early presidential election in
Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.
