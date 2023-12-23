               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani MFA Begins Work On Compatriots' Voting Abroad - CEC Chairman


12/23/2023 9:16:07 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has begun work related to the voting of compatriots living abroad, the Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairman Mazahir Panahov said at the CEC meeting, Trend reports.

He noted that citizens living abroad must be included in the voter list at the country's diplomatic mission closest to them.

“They can also contact us so that we can connect them with the diplomatic mission,” Panahov added.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding early presidential election in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.

