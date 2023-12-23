Umerov Calls On Polish Arms Manufacturers To Sign Direct Contracts With Ukrainian Companies

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has called on Polish arms manufacturers to sign direct contracts with Ukrainian companies.

The Ministry of Defense said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

Umerov met in Kyiv with Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski and conveyed his gratitude to the people of Poland for the huge assistance provided to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian minister also shared the results of his first 100 days in office.

, Sikorski discuss defense cooperation between Ukraine, Polan

According to the ministry, Umerov said that he expects fruitful cooperation with newly appointed Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz. "I am ready to discuss our agenda over the phone and during face-to-face meetings," the Ukrainian Defense Minister said.

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and the ministry's team to discuss the issues of motivation, terms of service determination, and recruitment.

Photo: Umerov/Facebook