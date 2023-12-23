One Civilian Killed, Ten Injured As Enemy Shells Nine Settlements In Donetsk Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 22, Russian forces shelled nine settlements in Donetsk region, killing one civilian and injuring another ten.

This was reported by the Donetsk region's police communication department, according to Ukrinform.

"Russia killed one person and injured 10 more in Donetsk region... In the past day, the occupation forces launched 17 strikes on the civilian population. The enemy fired from aircraft, Uragan and Grad multiple launch rocket systems and artillery. The Russian army attacked 9 settlements: the towns of Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Toretsk, the villages of Antonivka, Berdychi, Katerynivka, Klishchiivka, Novoselivka Persha, Sokil," the report says.

In total, 63 civilian facilities were damaged in the region - 52 residential buildings, a social infrastructure facility, outpatient clinics, garages, cars, a driving school, a gas pipeline, and a power line.

The police and the Security Service of Ukraine have opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 22, Russian troops shelled 20 settlements in Kharkiv region with artillery and mortars, as well as launched air strikes.

Photo: National Police