Zelensky Introduces Sanctions Against Russian Businessmen, Entrepreneurs From Occupied Areas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky signed Decrees No. 850/2023 and No. 851/2023 on personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) targeting a number of Russian businesses and their owners, as well as entrepreneurs operating in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

This is stated on the president's website , reports Ukrinform.

The decrees implement the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of December 23, 2023. Control over the implementation is entrusted to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Oleksiy Danilov. Decrees enter into force from the date of publication.

Decree No. 850/2023 targets citizens of Ukraine who continue business operations in the temporarily occupied Crimea and Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region, as well as those who have obtained Russian and Cypriot citizenships. Agricultural, recreational, and other enterprises they own have also been sanctioned.

Decree No. 851/2023 targets Russian businesses and citizens of the Russian Federation.