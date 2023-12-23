               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Ukraine Downs Russia's Kh-59 Missile Over Dnipropetrovsk Region


12/23/2023 9:15:49 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Dnipro district of Dnipropetrovsk region, the Ukrainian military destroyed a Russian Kh-59 guided missile.

Air Command East broke the news on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"In the Dnipro district of Dnipropetrovsk region, a unit of Air Command East destroyed an Kh-59 air-to-surface guided missile," the report reads.

Read also: Russians launch missile attack on Kirovohrad region, air defenses destroy all targets

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's air defense forces intercepted two Russian drones over the Kryvyi Rih district.

