Ukraine Downs Russia's Kh-59 Missile Over Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Dnipro district of Dnipropetrovsk region, the Ukrainian military destroyed a Russian Kh-59 guided missile.
Air Command East broke the news on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.
"In the Dnipro district of Dnipropetrovsk region, a unit of Air Command East destroyed an Kh-59 air-to-surface guided missile," the report reads. Read also:
Russians launch missile
attack on Kirovohrad region, air defenses destroy all targets
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's air defense forces intercepted two Russian drones over the Kryvyi Rih district.
