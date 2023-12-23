Two Lynched In Bengal On Suspicion Of Being Cattle Thieves

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Dec 23 (IANS) Two persons were reportedly lynched at a village in West Bengal's East Burdwan district on Saturday afternoon on suspicion of being cattle thieves.

The locals have alleged that a total of five persons entered the Turuk-Moyna village in a vehicle with the intention of stealing cattle from the local cattle sheds.

Eyewitnesses said that while the villagers chased them, three of them escaped in the same vehicle, while the other two jumped into a pond to save themselves from the violent mob.

However, the villagers dragged them out of the pond and severely assaulted them.

Later, cops from the local police station somehow rescued the two persons and shifted them to Burdwan Medical College & Hospital, where they died soon after admission.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be known. The police have registered a case under Section 302 (murder).

The local people have alleged that there have been growing grievances over frequent cases of cattle theft in the village. At least five such cases have been reported during the past few months, they alleged.

A huge police contingent has been deputed n the village following the incident.

“We suspect that the deceased were residents of South 24 Parganas district. However, the real identities are yet to be known,' said SP of East Burdwan, Amandeep.

