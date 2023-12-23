Roberto Carlos’S Life-Changing Childhood Accident

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) At 82, famed singer Roberto Carlos is private, but his well-known childhood accident cost him part of his right leg at six.



His songs, "O Divã" and "Traumas," hint at the trauma and confusion of that day. Author Paulo Cesar de Araújo gives a detailed account.



The incident took place on June 29, 1947, in Carlos's hometown of Cachoeiro de Itapemirim , Espírito Santo.



Roberto, then called Zunga, and his friend Eunice Solino were near a train track during a local festival.



A concerned teacher tried to warn them of an approaching steam locomotive. Her shouts scared Roberto, causing him to trip and fall into the train's path.



The train severely injured his right shin. Bystanders, including Renato Spíndola e Castro, rushed to help.



Castro used his jacket to stop the bleeding and drove Roberto to the hospital.







At the hospital, Dr. Romildo Gonçalves took a bold step. Rather than performing a standard knee-high amputation, he preserved more of Roberto's leg.



This innovative approach allowed Roberto greater mobility later in life.



Despite the grim situation, Roberto's concern for his new shoes shows his innocence and unawareness of the accident's severity.

Blaming the train driver

Following the accident, Roberto's father was furious, blaming the train driver. However, such incidents were not rare then, and this particular one did not make it to the local news.



Roberto lived without a prosthetic limb until 14, relying on crutches and his wit. He even played soccer, taking the position of a goalkeeper.



Life improved significantly when he received a prosthetic limb from a German doctor. With newfound mobility, Roberto embraced life fully.



He ran on the beach and danced tirelessly. This journey from a traumatic childhood accident to a life filled with joy and movement show Roberto Carlos's strength and resilience.



It also illustrates the impact of innovative medical care and the importance of community support in times of crisis.

