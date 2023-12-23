Brazil Aviation’S Remarkable Recovery

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This year, Brazil's aviation industry rebounded from COVID-19 and surpassed 100 million passengers, a four-year milestone.



By November, the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) reported airlines carried 102.6 million passengers, a 5.1% increase from last year.



This includes 83.5 million on domestic flights and 19.1 million internationally.



Despite challenges like a strong dollar, high fuel costs, and complex tax structures, the industry showed resilience.



In November, domestic airlines experienced a 2.7% increase in passengers, carrying 7.6 million, while international routes saw a 19.6% rise with 1.7 million travelers.



Domestic flight demand rose by 2.3%, with stable seat supply, yielding an 82.9% occupancy rate.



The international sector saw a 15.2% increase in demand and a 14% rise in supply, filling planes to 83.3% capacity.







In the domestic market, Latam Airlines led with a 40.1% share, followed by Gol and Azul with 31.9% and 27.5%, respectively.



In international flights, Latam again led with a 24% market share, with TAP and Azul holding significant shares as well.

A key player in Latin American aviation

This rebound is vital for Brazil, a key player in Latin American aviation.



It sets a standard for regional recovery and highlights Brazil's role in connecting vast distances across the continent.



Brazil's notable aviation growth compared to slower global recoveries positions it as a potential South American travel hub, boosting tourism and business.



Brazil's aviation success also has geopolitical implications, strengthening economic ties with global markets and promoting a more interconnected global economy.



This progress might encourage other countries to accelerate their aviation recovery, leading to a more competitive international air travel industry.



Brazil's aviation revival contributes not only to its own growth but also to the global aviation sector's resilience.

