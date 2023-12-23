FIFA Can Provide Funding For Football Infrastructure In Azerbaijan's Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- AzerNews) FIFA can allocate financial resources for football
infrastructure in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Azernews reports, citing the director of FIFA for
European National Associations, Elkhan Mammadov telling in an
interview with Anadolu Agency.
The official said that the financial support will be implemented
within the framework of the "FIFA Forward" program:
"Wars cause serious damage to infrastructure. After the end of
the wars, we will support the affected countries. One day peace
will come to the world. Football will unite people, the world will
become more global."
According to E. Mammadov, within the framework of the project
implemented since 2016, 211 national associations that are members
of FIFA were provided with a total of 2.8 billion US dollars
without distinction:
"Turkiye is a football country. FIFA attaches special importance
to the development of football here. We are in close contact with
the Turkish Football Federation. Football is played in all villages
and cities of the country. So far, a total of 9.8 million dollars
have been allocated to Turkiye within the framework of the "FIFA
Forward" program. This support will continue next year."
