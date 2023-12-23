               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

FIFA Can Provide Funding For Football Infrastructure In Azerbaijan's Liberated Territories


12/23/2023 8:10:10 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) FIFA can allocate financial resources for football infrastructure in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Azernews reports, citing the director of FIFA for European National Associations, Elkhan Mammadov telling in an interview with Anadolu Agency.

The official said that the financial support will be implemented within the framework of the "FIFA Forward" program:

"Wars cause serious damage to infrastructure. After the end of the wars, we will support the affected countries. One day peace will come to the world. Football will unite people, the world will become more global."

According to E. Mammadov, within the framework of the project implemented since 2016, 211 national associations that are members of FIFA were provided with a total of 2.8 billion US dollars without distinction:

"Turkiye is a football country. FIFA attaches special importance to the development of football here. We are in close contact with the Turkish Football Federation. Football is played in all villages and cities of the country. So far, a total of 9.8 million dollars have been allocated to Turkiye within the framework of the "FIFA Forward" program. This support will continue next year."

MENAFN23122023000195011045ID1107651194

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search