Mazahir Panahov: So Far, 15 People Nominated For Presidency

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On December 23, the Central Election Commission (CEC) held the regular meeting under the chairmanship of Mazahir Panakhov, Azernews reports.

The Chairman of the CEC Mazahir Panahov made an opening speech in the meeting and said that five issues have been included in the agenda.

It was noted that these are the text and form, number and procedure for preparing the minutes of the CEC meeting on December 19, 2023, informing voters about the place and time of voting, the procedure and number for preparing the final protocol of the election commission on the voting results, changing the composition of some district election commissions and current issues.

He also touched on the elections in the liberated territories. The chairman noted that the international organizations and representatives who came to Azerbaijan in connection with the election process did not show much interest in the voting process of former IDPs.

"After the liberation of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, we must establish our work perfectly in accordance with the legislation and the Election Code. From this point of view, it is important to print notices about informing the voters in the liberated areas," said Mazahir Panahov.

He added that so far, 15 people have been nominated for the presidency so far. The chairman of the CEC also expressed his views on dual citizenship and touched on the issue of the reliability of polls.