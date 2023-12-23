Wanted Gangster Of Salman Tyagi-Saddam Gauri Gang Held In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) A notorious gangster from Salman Tyagi-Saddam Gauri gang, who was absconding for more than three years in a case of MCOCA registered against him and other members of his syndicate, has been arrested in Delhi, the police said on Saturday.

The gangster has been identified as Saurabh a.k.a Bhinda.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), Alok Kumar, said that there was information about the movement of Bhinda, who was continuously changing his hideouts in Delhi/NCR to evade arrest.

“After efforts of more than two months, specific information was received on Friday about the arrival of Bhinda in the Hari Nagar area. Consequently, a trap was laid which led to the capture of Bhinda at 5:30 p.m.,” Kumar said.

Bhinda, along with other associates of his gang, are involved in several cases of assault, abduction, extortion, robbery, criminal intimidation, etc. in Delhi.

“Keeping in view the continuous criminal activities of this syndicate, a criminal case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) was registered against the members of this group at the Hari Nagar police station in 2019. Bhinda was absconding in this case,” the DCP said.

On November 18, a local court had issued a non-bailable warrant against Bhinda.

--IANS

ssh/arm