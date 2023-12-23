St. Johnsbury / DUI Drugs, Resisting Arrest, VCOR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) -p alt="" border="0" src="=s320">

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4009419

TROOPER: David Garces

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 12/23/2023 at 0322 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterford, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI drugs, Resisting Arrest, VCOR

ACCUSED: Timothy Kearney

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/23/2023 at 0323 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury Troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on I-93 in the town of Waterford, VT. Troopers observed signs of impairment on the operator, and he was arrested for suspicion DUI drugs. The operator also resisted arrest. After further processing at the St. Johnsbury Barracks, he was cited and released into the custody of NERCF.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/04/2024 at 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia County

MUG SHOT: Included.