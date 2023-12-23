Seminar Spotlights Achievements, Outlook Of Việt Nam-India Ties

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) VIETNAM, December 23 -

HÀ NỘI Vietnamese and Indian scholars and experts gathered at a meeting in Hà Nội on December 22 to discuss achievements of the Việt Nam-India relations over the past 50 years and outlook for the bilateral ties in the future.

Participants agreed that Việt Nam and India have shared a time-honoured relationship with strong connections in history and culture.

The modern stage of bilateral ties is closely attached with the name of President Hồ Chí Minh.

Former Foreign Minister Nguyễn Dy Nien, the first Vietnamese diplomat deployed to India to set up Vietnamese Consulate General, underlined that the bilateral relationship is a special one. India provided Việt Nam with great support during the past struggle for independence, he said.

Participants affirmed that despite considerable instability in the world, the solidarity and strong trust between the two countries have provided both sides with encouragement and confidence to overcome the current period.

Indian Ambassador to Việt Nam Sandeep Arya underlined that India and Việt Nam shared a similarity in promoting technology with the establishment of special task forces to make full use of the technological development during the growth process in each country.

At the event, participants also highlighted the potential of cooperation between the two sides in various fields, including digital transformation.

They emphasised that as both countries are striving for net-zero emissions, their experience in national energy transition can be helpful for each other, including models and policies regarding electricity auctions, power grid management, electricity purchasing and electric vehicle use encouragement. VNA/VNS