Ananya On Her 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' Character And Benefits Of Therapy

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Ananya Panday is all set for the release of her upcoming film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' on Netflix and the actress revealed she relates "a little too much" with the character she plays in the film.

In a freewheeling conversation, Ananya spoke about her character Ahana, her resolution for the year 2024 and much more.

Talking about identifying with her character, she said, "I identify a little too much with Ahana. It feels as if Arjun was stalking me or spying on me. But I feel it was real pertaining to that particular age group.

"Ahana was dealing with some things in life, in that pocket of time, so I could relate to her a lot. But because I have lived that character now, I feel more grown up and mature."

Opening up on her resolution for 2024, Ananya said, "I will be more consistent with therapy. I started this year and want to carry it forward. It has made a big difference in my life. I want to be mentally stronger."

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is a coming-of-age drama directed by Arjun Varain Singh. It narrates the story of three best friends who manage their goals, relationships and emotions together.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar under the banners of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby, the film features Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles. It is scheduled for release on Netflix on December 26.

