12 Dead In Israeli Air Strikes In Central Gaza

Gaza, Dec 23 (Petra) -- Seven Palestinians were killed Saturday when Israeli aircraft struck their home in Maghraqah in Central Gaza, according to medical sources.In another strike on Central gaza, four people were killed, including a child, and several others were injured when Israeli jets targeted a home in Breij refugee camp.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.