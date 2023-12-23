Several Injured In Israeli Army Raid Into Jenin Refugee Camp

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Ramallah, Dec 23 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation forces early Saturday stormed into the city of Jernin and the nearby refugee camp of Jenin in the northern West Bank, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said.
In a statement, the Red Crescent said soldiers in armoured vehicles, including a bulldozer, rumble into the city and refugee camp from the Jalameh military checkpoint, touching off clashes with local youth in which several people were injured by army fire.
It was the latest in deadly army raids that have been stepped up since the October 7 Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.
