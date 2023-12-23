Ukrainian, Russian Troops Suffering From Exceptional Levels Of Rat, Mice Infestation UK Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In some sectors of the frontline, both Ukrainian and Russian troops have highly likely suffered from exceptional levels of rat and mice infestation in recent weeks.

The UK Ministry of Defence said this in an intelligence update posted on the social platform X , Ukrinform reports.

This year's mild autumn, along with ample food from fields left fallow due to the fighting, have likely contributed to the increase in the rodent population. As the weather has become colder, the animals are likely seeking shelter in vehicles and defensive positions.

It is noted that rodents will add further pressure to front line combatants' morale. In addition, they pose a risk to military equipment by gnawing through cables – as recorded in the same area during the Second World War.

Unverified reports also suggest Russian units starting to suffer from increased sickness cases which the troops attribute to the pest problem.

As reported by Ukrinform, according to the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, an outbreak of a viral disease known as "mouse fever" was recorded in many units of the Russian army in the Kupiansk sector.