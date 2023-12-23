Air Defense Forces Down Two Enemy Uavs In Kryvyi Rih District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed two enemy combat UAVs in Kryvyi Rih district.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"I thank the defenders of the sky for their accurate work. They downed two enemy drones in Kryvyi Rih district," he wrote.

As Ukrinform reported, explosions were heard in Kryvyi Rih; air defenses were activated.