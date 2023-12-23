Medical Facility Damaged In Russian Shelling Of Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last night, on December 22, a medical facility and a gas pipeline were damaged in Russian shelling of Kherson city.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson city ministry administration, shared the relevant video showing the consequences of the enemy attack, Ukrinform reports.

"Occupiers in Kherson are 'fighting' with healthcare. Another healthcare facility was damaged in the evening enemy shelling," the post says.

Russians shelling– explosions heard across city

In the commentary to the video, the administration's head clarified that the shelling damaged a polyclinic.

"The building was damaged, windows were shattered, a gas pipe was damaged, which has already been successfully repaired," said Mrochko.

As Ukrinform reported, on December 22, the enemy fired 31 shells at the city of Kherson.