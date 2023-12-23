Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Fund To Start Operating In 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund will start financing
projects in Kyrgyzstan next year, Azernews reports.
The Minister of Economy and Trade of the Kyrgyz Republic Daniyar
Amangeldiyev informed about this at the press conference held in
the agency.
According to him, the funds for the implementation of the
projects in 2023 were transferred to the accounts of the National
Bank of Kyrgyzstan.
At the same time, the head of the Ministry of Economy noted that
the volume of investments attracted to Kyrgyzstan through
development funds increased by 50 percent this year.
It should be recalled that the Agreement on the establishment of
the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund was signed during the state
visit of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Kyrgyzstan on
October 11-12, 2022. This fund was created for the purpose of
promotion of economic cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and
Azerbaijan, modernization and development of industry, efficiency
and expansion of bilateral economic cooperation.
The authorized capital of the fund is 25 million US dollars.
Financing is carried out entirely by Azerbaijan.
