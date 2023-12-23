Turkiye Grants 6 Countries Visa-Free Entry

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Dec 23 (KUNA) -- The Turkish government has announced a visa-free regime for citizens of six countries in a move that mainly aims at promoting tourism in the country.

The six countries are: the United States, Canada, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, and Sultanate of Oman, under a decree published in the Official Gazette of Turkiye.

Citizens of these countries will be given the privilege of visa-free entry for tourist visits up to 90 days within any 180-day period.

The decree was made as pert Article 18 of the Law 6458 on Foreigners and International Protection. (end)

aas









MENAFN23122023000071011013ID1107651137