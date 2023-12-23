Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The recently launched Arab Ice Hockey Federation chooses Secretary-General of the Kuwait Winter Games Club Mishal Flaiteh as its Secretary-General for a four-year term, announces the Arab body.

ANKARA -- The Turkish government announces a visa-free regime for citizens of six countries in a move that mainly aims at promoting tourism in the country.

BEIRUT -- Heavy rainfall over Miziara town in Northern Lebanon has caused a landslide, killing four Syrian children, according to local reports.

CAIRO -- Arab League Secretary-General Ahmad Abul-Gheit says rejection of an immediate cease-fire in Gaza is tantamount to "a permit for killing", affirming Arab efforts to end the war would not stop.