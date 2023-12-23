Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The recently launched Arab Ice Hockey Federation chooses Secretary-General of the Kuwait Winter Games Club Mishal Flaiteh as its Secretary-General for a four-year term, announces the Arab body.
ANKARA -- The Turkish government announces a visa-free regime for citizens of six countries in a move that mainly aims at promoting tourism in the country.
BEIRUT -- Heavy rainfall over Miziara town in Northern Lebanon has caused a landslide, killing four Syrian children, according to local reports.
CAIRO -- Arab League Secretary-General Ahmad Abul-Gheit says rejection of an immediate cease-fire in Gaza is tantamount to "a permit for killing", affirming Arab efforts to end the war would not stop. (end) mt
MENAFN23122023000071011013ID1107651136
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.