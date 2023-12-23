Five Years After Father's Suicide, IB Officer's Daughter Ends Life In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) Five years after her father took the extreme step, the 20-year-old daughter of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer died by suicide after hanging herself at her house in central Delhi, the police said on Saturday.

Sharing details, an officer said that at around 3 p.m. on Friday, a PCR call was received at the Kamla Market police station informing about a a case of suicide.

On reaching the spot, the police found that a girl had committed suicide by hanging herself in her room.

“The mother and daughter were living in a government accommodation at Lal Quarters. The mother is serving in the IB after she was appointed on compassionate ground in place of her husband, who had also committed suicide about five years back,” said a senior police officer.

The deceased was pursuing graduation from Delhi university.

“A suicide note has been found which is general in nature and doesn't disclose any specific allegation,” the officer said.

“The body has been handed over to the family members after autopsy,” he added.

--IANS

