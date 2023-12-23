(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PHILIPPINES, December 23 - Press Release

December 22, 2023

IMEE: DON'T FORGET 13TH-MONTH BONUS FOR RESIGNED OR DISMISSED EMPLOYEES

Senator Imee Marcos reminded private companies that former rank-and-file workers who resigned or whom they fired are still entitled to benefit from the 13th-Month Pay law.

"Kahit isang buwan ka lang nagtrabaho ngayong taon, dapat meron kang kahit isanlibong piso na matatanggap sa dati mong pinapasukan," she said.

The senator based her computation on the minimum wage for eight-hour workdays in Metro Manila.

(Even if you worked for only a month this year, you should be able to receive at least 1,000 pesos from your previous employer.)

She also emphasized that private school teachers are specially entitled to a full 13th-month's pay if they have served for at least a month within a year.

Thirteenth-month benefits became law just before Christmas of 1975 through Presidential Decree 851, which meant to "protect the level of real wages from the ravage of worldwide inflation."

The decree's revised guidelines in August 1986 clarified the annual bonus for existing as well as former employees.

"Kumakatok lang sa matitigas ang puso, ngayong nagtataasan ang presyo ng pagkain. Marami pa ring gipit ang badyet para sa Noche Buena," Marcos said.

(Just knocking on hard hearts, as food prices continue to rise. Many are still short of funds for the traditional Christmas Eve celebration.)

The senator pointed out that 13th-month benefits should be distributed by December 24, the deadline prescribed by law.

IMEE: HUWAG KALIMUTAN ANG 13TH-MONTH BONUS PARA SA MGA UMALIS O NASIBAK NA MANGGAGAWA

Ipinaalala ni Senador Imee Marcos sa mga pribadong kumpanya na ang mga dating rank-and-file na nagresign o sinibak ay may karapatan pa rin sa benepisyong hatid ng batas ng 13th-Month Pay.

"Kahit isang buwan ka lang nagtrabaho ngayong taon, dapat meron kang kahit isanglibong pisong matatanggap sa dating pinapasukan," aniya.

Ang senadora ay nagbase ng kanyang kalkulasyon sa minimum na sahod para sa walong oras na trabaho sa Metro Manila.

Binigyang-diin din ni Marcos na ang mga guro sa pribadong paaralan ay may espesyal na karapatan sa buong 13th-month pay kung sila ay naglingkod ng hindi kukulangin sa isang buwan sa loob ng isang taon.

Ang benepisyo ng 13th-month pay ay naisabatas bago mag-Pasko noong 1975 sa pamamagitan ng Presidential Decree 851, na layuning "protektahan ang antas ng totoong sahod mula sa epekto ng pandaigdigang pagtaas ng presyo ng mga bilihin."

Ang dekreto ng bagong guidelines o tuntunin noong Agosto 1986 ay naglilinaw na ang taunang bonus ay para sa mga kasalukuyan at mga dating kawani.

"Kumakatok lang sa matitigas ang puso, ngayong nagtataasan ang presyo ng pagkain. Marami pa ring gipit ang badyet para sa Noche Buena," sabi ni Marcos.

Ipinupunto ng senador na may ilang araw pa para maiipamahagi ng mga kumpanya ang 13th-month pay bago mag-Disyembre 24, ang itinakdang deadline ng batas.