Azerbaijan, Luxembourg Discuss Prospects For Development Of Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium and Luxembourg
Vagif Sadigov has met with President of the Chamber of Deputies of
Luxembourg Claude Wiseler, Azernews reports,
citing local media outlets.
The meeting covered the development of relations between
Azerbaijan and Luxembourg, being the first such bilateral meeting
since the national elections that were held in Luxembourg in
October.
Congratulating Claude Wiseler on his appointment as a speaker of
the Luxembourg parliament, Ambassador Vagif Sadigov highlighted
Azerbaijan-Luxembourg ties, as well as relations between the
European Union and Azerbaijan.
Claude Wiseler mentioned that he had been in Azerbaijan a number
of years ago in his previous capacity as Luxembourg's Minister for
Transport.
During the meeting, the sides also explored prospects for
developing bilateral relations, as well as discussed ways of
expanding political, economic and interparliamentary ties between
the two countries.
MENAFN23122023000195011045ID1107651091
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.