Servicemen's Moral-Psychological Readiness Is At High Level, Defense Ministry

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Measures are being taken to further increase the fighting
spirit, moral-psychological readiness and sense of patriotism of
the personnel of the Azerbaijan Army, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.
According to the instructions of the Minister of Defense, a
group of officers of the Department for Ideological Work and
Moral-Psychological Support of the Main Department for Personnel
visited the units stationed in the liberated territories.
In the meetings with the military personnel serving in complex
terrain areas, the moral-psychological condition of the personnel,
service and living conditions were studied, and the questions of
their interest were answered.
Also, educational conversations in the spirit of loyalty to
national and moral values, statehood and patriotism were held, and
necessary recommendations were given regarding military
service.
The moral-psychological readiness of servicemen was commended.
The military personnel noted that they justify the shown trust.
MENAFN23122023000195011045ID1107651090
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.