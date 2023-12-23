AFU Eliminate Over 450 Invaders In Kupiansk, Bakhmut Sectors In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kupiansk and Bakhmut sectors, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have eliminated more than 450 Russian invaders and 100 units of enemy equipment.

Volodymyr Fitio, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Ground Forces Command, said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

"Our positions were shelled 15 times with kamikaze drones, while artillery fire was opened 428 times in this direction. Nevertheless, our defenders managed to eliminate 244 occupiers and 51 units of military equipment, destroyed 5 tanks and 7 IFV-2s," said Fitio.

He noted that Russians are actively using military equipment for their offensive, as they cannot achieve success with infantry alone.

According to Fitio, the enemy attacked 16 times in the Kupiansk sector yesterday. "Our troops repelled enemy attacks near Synkivka, and one airstrike was conducted with support of attack helicopters.

In the Bakhmut sector, eight enemy attacks were repelled, he said.

"Bohdanivka, Ivanivka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, two airstrikes were launched. The number of airstrikes was also minimal," said Fitio.

He added that in the Bakhmut sector, the enemy used 39 drones to attack Ukrainian positions. As many as 461 artillery attacks were recorded. The Ukrainian defense forces eliminated 208 Russian invaders, destroyed 50 pieces of enemy military equipment, 5 120-caliber mortars and 7 82-caliber mortars.

The enemy continue offensive actions. In the Bakhmut sector, the enemy is still trying to advance to Chasiv Yar with further access to the administrative borders of Donetsk region, Fitio said.

According to him, the front line has not undergone any significant changes, and the enemy has no archived significant success.

As Ukrinform reported, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated about 352,390 Russian invaders from February 24, 2022, to December 23, 2023, including 1,040 occupiers in the past day alone.