Travel To Liberated Territories Of Azerbaijan To Be Simplified

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Travel for
Azerbaijani citizens and foreign tourists to the territories
liberated from Armenian occupation is being simplified in
continuation of the Great Return Project policy, Trend reports, referring
to the joint statement of the Ministry of Digital Development and
Transport and the State Agency for Tourism.
Until now, citizens have visited the liberated territories only
by organized bus tours and group tourist trips in certain
directions, but starting from 27 December 2023, citizens will also
be able to visit Shusha city and Sugovushan settlement by private
cars.
For this purpose, they need to obtain a travel permit (starting
from December 25) through the "Yolumuz Qarabaga" site
(). Travel to Shusha will be possible via the
Fuzuli–Shusha highway (also called Victory Road), through the
Alkhanli checkpoint of Fuzuli district, and to Sugovushan
settlement - through Tartar and Goranboy (Tapgaragoyunlu village)
districts.
