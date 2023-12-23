Azerbaijani Writer-Publicist Announces His Candidacy For Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Azerbaijani writer-publicist and chief editor of the "Olaylar" newspaper and the corresponding agency Yunus Oguz has announced he'll run as a candidate in the upcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan as an independent candidate, Trend reports.

Oguz noted that in the coming days, he will officially submit the necessary documents to the Central Election Commission (CEC).

"This is an honorable mission - for the first time since our historic victory, to participate in the presidential election in independent, sovereign Azerbaijan. I condemn the decision of the radical opposition to boycott the election because this presidential election is not only an internal matter for the country but also an international event," he said.

"There's a transparent and democratic environment for participating in the presidential election. Enough work is ahead in the new realities that have emerged after the 2020 second Karabakh war," Oguz emphasized. "We face such important tasks as construction and reconstruction work in the liberated territories, the implementation of the 'Great Return' state program, ensuring the economic stability of the country, and further improving the social well-being of the population."

"My goal in running for the presidential election is to contribute to addressing these crucial issues. Supporting the state in its medium and long-term goals is a civic duty," he added.

Oguz also ran for the presidential election in 2003 and withdrew his candidacy in favor of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

On December 7, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding early presidential election in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.

