Azerbaijani Writer-Publicist Announces His Candidacy For Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Azerbaijani
writer-publicist and chief editor of the "Olaylar" newspaper and
the corresponding agency Yunus Oguz has announced he'll run as a
candidate in the upcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan as an
independent candidate, Trend reports.
Oguz noted that in the coming days, he will officially submit
the necessary documents to the Central Election Commission
(CEC).
"This is an honorable mission - for the first time since our
historic victory, to participate in the presidential election in
independent, sovereign Azerbaijan. I condemn the decision of the
radical opposition to boycott the election because this
presidential election is not only an internal matter for the
country but also an international event," he said.
"There's a transparent and democratic environment for
participating in the presidential election. Enough work is ahead in
the new realities that have emerged after the 2020 second Karabakh
war," Oguz emphasized. "We face such important tasks as
construction and reconstruction work in the liberated territories,
the implementation of the 'Great Return' state program, ensuring
the economic stability of the country, and further improving the
social well-being of the population."
"My goal in running for the presidential election is to
contribute to addressing these crucial issues. Supporting the state
in its medium and long-term goals is a civic duty," he added.
Oguz also ran for the presidential election in 2003 and withdrew
his candidacy in favor of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
On December 7, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding
early presidential election in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.
